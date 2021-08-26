Cute voxel 'fishing RPG' Moonglow Bay is coming soon

Just in time for my birthday, "fishing RPG" Moonglow Bay is releasing on October 7, 2021.

If you haven't caught a glimpse at Moonglow Bay yet, it won the hearts of "wholesome" game lovers everywhere a few months ago when it was announced during . You play as a rookie angler on the east Canadian shoreline. Your partner has passed away, and their final wish was that you'd keep the family business going through a tough bankruptcy.

It's exactly the kind of cozy slice-of-life sim that many of us need these days, letting you catch a ton of fish, cook them up into new recipes, upgrade your boat and business, and explore the town of Moonglow Bay and make pals with its residents. Despite the tragic start to your story, you don't have to play alone: a friend can join in local co-op.

You can check out Moonglow Bay's charming voxel art style in the trailer above. It's always fun to see how different animals, people, and items get translated into the quintessentially Minecraft-ish style. Creative director Zach Soares even teaches voxel art on his Domestika page if you want to take a crack at it for yourself. As a mid-level voxel artist myself, I actually enjoyed his class' emphasis on character design.

You can wishlist Moonglow Bay on Steam now.