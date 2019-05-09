Monster Hunter: World’s Witcher event has begun on PC

The Monster Hunter: World crossover event with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has kicked off, meaning you can venture around the New World as Geralt of Rivia.

The event introduces a new permanent contract called Trouble in the Ancient Forest, which you’ll be able to start if you’re Hunter Rank 16 or higher. Just hop into the game and look for a group of Felynes on the deck of the Astera in the trade yard.

Once you talk with them, you’ll be invited to the Research Base, which is where you’ll get your introduction to Geralt, who will agree to look into some strange events going on in the Ancient Forest. At this point, you can start playing as good old Geralt right away, heading straight into the quest. He's equipped with a special version of Monster Hunter: World's sword and shield that looks just like the pair of steel and silver swords he uses in The Witcher 3.

Geralt’s English lines are performed by Doug Cockle, who voiced him in The Witcher series. It’s a good thing too, because he has a lot of lines from what I’ve seen so far. Geralt sets to work investigating right away, constantly muttering to himself as he examines the carcass of an aptonoth.

This contract is available permanently, so there’s no rush on getting this one done. However, you’ll only have from May 17-30 to take on Ciri’s half of the crossover, which is a multiplayer hunt for a much tougher beast.