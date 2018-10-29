Monster Hunter: World's raid boss, Kulve Taroth, is coming to PC November 2

If you're a Monster Hunter: World veteran, you've likely been waiting a long time for Kulve Taroth to appear in the PC version. This golden Elder Dragon first stomped onto consoles back in April, before the PC version was even released, and hasn't returned since. Requiring a full team of 16 hunters to fight, Kulve Taroth is a boss unlike anything else in Monster Hunter: World. And, until recently, PC players had no clue when they'd get the chance to fight Kulve Taroth.

Thanks to a post on Monster Hunter: World's Steam blog by Capcom, we now know that the Kulve Taroth Siege quest will be available to fight for a limited time on PC starting November 2 at 5PM PT until November 15 at 4:59PM PT.

During that time, hunters will be able to form a group of 16 players and embark on a mission to break Kulve Taroth's horns. You won't actually be hunting alongside all 16 players, but the raid will be broken up into groups of four each working together to complete the same objectives. Doing so will reward you with new 'Appraisal Weapons' and materials to forge and upgrade new equipment for you and your Palico sidekick.

Hunting Kulve Taroth won't be easy. You'll need to be HR16, which requires fully beating the main campaign (but that's not the hard part). Kulve Taroth is a real bastard to fight. Fortunately, Monster Hunter pro Arekks Gaming has a great step-by-step video guide you can follow.

This quest will come packaged as part of the third title update, which arrives earlier on October 30. This update includes some bug fixes, a new HDR mode, and some updates to the keyboard control scheme to make it a bit more intuitive.

PC players have had to wait quite a bit, so hopefully the rewards will be worth it when Kulve Taroth Siege opens on November 2.