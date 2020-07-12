Monster Hunter movie delayed to 2021

The movie adaptation of Monster Hunter, starring Milla Jovovich and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, has been delayed. Its initial release date of September 4 has been pushed back to April 23 of next year. Deadline, who broke the news, have speculated that it's likely due to the coronavirus, and say that "we're poised to see the entire August release schedule slide into the fall."

Monster Hunter the movie, with its $60 million budget, was filmed in South Africa and tells the story of a group of soldiers from Earth who are transported to the world of Monster Hunter. Then they presumably have to kill big animals to make cool clothes out of. While the idea of the main characters being soldiers who fall through a portal or whatever is a bit lame, the outfits and oversized weapons do seem pretty accurate to the game, and the monsters too.

Speaking of the game, the latest update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne just came out this month. It added Alatreon, the Blazing Black Dragon.