Monaco trailer introduces you to the infiltration experts

Inspired by this team round-up trailer for top-down co-op heist game Monaco, I've started to assemble my own crack squad of international thieves. I've already secured "The Foot" - whose freakishly swollen left hoof should prove useful for kicking down doors - and "The Steve". He doesn't have any innate criminal super-skills as such, but he does have a van, which strikes me as useful.

Back to the game, which has eight of its own top kleptomaniacs to pick from. The Steam page contains the class rundown:



The Locksmith: Blue-collar infiltration expert

The Lookout: She can see and hear everything... a natural leader

The Pickpocket: A hobo with a monkey and a penchant for crime

The Cleaner: A silent psychopath... Jack The Ripper in pink

The Mole: Big and dumb... likes to tunnel

The Gentleman: He doesn't always wear a disguise, but when he does, he looks fantastic

The Hacker: Armies of viruses shut down security... a modern day warlock

The Redhead: Manipulative and murderous... a lady always gets what she wants

Damn, it's no use. I just can't persuade famed mouth storage unit "The Gerbil" to join our team. I'll have to open up for applications. Stick you criminal nickname and special ability in the comments. The Steve will get back to you. Until then, Monaco is out April 24th.