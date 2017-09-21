Modders have put GTA's CJ and The Witcher's Geralt into Zelda: Breath of the Wild

We've mostly been following the progress of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Wii U emulator Cemu for the tantalizing prospect of playing it in high resoultion on our PCs. Progress so far has been amazing: Zelda now runs at 4K with most of its major issues wiped out, and a recent hack brought the framerate up to 60 fps on a CPU powerful enough. But clearly we've been missing out on the real point of Breath of the Wild being playable on PC, and that's modding. As pointed out by Videogamer , you can now swap out Link for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas protagonist CJ, which is simultaneously weird and oh-so right.

CJ looks surprisingly at home in cel-shaded Hyrule, outfitted with a sword, bow, and hanglider. Seeing CJ in Zelda got me digging through the rest of the Breath of the Wild mod scene, and it just kept getting better.

How about a Geralt of Rivia mod , which doesn't change Link's model but does replace his hair and eye color? Paired with a custom armor retexture made to look like Geralt's starter mail in The Witcher 3, and you've got a just about passable anime Geralt.

Why not just be the Minecraft guy ? I mean, other than the fact that he looks horrifying.

For true horror, though, the clear champion of Breath of the Wild mods is the Spongebob Squarepants shield . Spongebob gazes lifelessly outward with the the friendly unblinking eyes and frozen smile of the damned. Surely even a Lynel would turn tail and run from this abomination.

OH GOD

Well done, modders.