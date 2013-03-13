Minecraft's Redstone update launches with community trailers, musical interlude

Minecraft's Redstone update is out now. With it comes the bittersweet knowledge that, on the one hand, there are new mechanisms and blocks to play with, but on the other, most of your installed mods and adventure maps have most likely broken. It also comes with a whole bunch of community made trailers, courtesy of Mojang's Reddit campaign to get some video round-ups of the added features. They're pretty handy, because I no longer have to attempt an explanation of how Comparators work.

Here's Farsiders effort, undoubtedly the slickest of the posted creations:

Or, if you can only retain information when it's delivered through the medium of song, there's this:

And here's the full trailer thread , if you're after something even more thorough. Just note that none match the unbridled excitement of this effort for the previous 1.3 update.

Alternatively, you could just read the patch notes: