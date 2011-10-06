Minecraft 1.9 pre-release version 3 released, adds babies

Minecraft developer Jeb has posted a link to the version 3 pre-release build of the Minecraft 1.9 Adventure Update on Twitter . You can grab the 2MB file here . We haven't had chance to test it out yet, but Jeb mentions that the new version adds a "simplified potion system" as well as "some new items and enchantment table (wip)." Oh, and babies.

Notch posted a picture of Minecraft's animal babies on Twitter recently saying that they "don't drop loot or xp, have a faster animation, and higher pitched sounds. Also, they eventually grow up." See a pair of the critters in the screenshot above. Have you had a chance to try the new update yet? Let us know your thoughts.