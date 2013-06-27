Minecon 2013 announced, and the location is...

This is almost certainly how you'd make every decision if your game had sold 11 million copies. "What should I play today?" Thwack! Sword in the Steam library. "Do I want a cake?" Squelch! Sword in the dessert tray. "Where should I hold this year's Minecon - the annual convention celebrating indie mega-phenomenon Minecraft ?"
Last year it was Disneyland Paris, and this year they're going to Orlando. Someone at Mojang really loves Mickey Mouse.
Dates for the conference are
still to be announced totally announced! As it says in big letters in the video, Minecon takes place between the 2nd and 3rd of November. Tickets are due to go on sale next month.