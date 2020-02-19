Metro Exodus is 'performing well' on Steam despite its delayed launch

Metro Exodus caused a bit of a ruckus when it was pulled from Steam after Deep Silver decided to launch it exclusively on the Epic Games Store instead. That meant Steam players had to wait a whole year before they could play it on their platform of choice. Some weren't at all happy about it and used user reviews to criticise the exclusivity.

It looks like a lot of prospective players stuck to their guns and waited for the exclusive deal to end, as it's selling fairly well for a game that's been available elsewhere for so long. Deep Silver's parent company, Embracer Group, has released its Q3 earnings report, addressing how Metro Exodus is doing on Steam.

"I was happy to see it performing well, selling about 200,000 copies already, and it was surprising to see one big country in Asia, the biggest country, buying the product," said Embracer's CEO Lars Wingefors about the Steam launch of Metro Exodus.