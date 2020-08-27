Metal of Honor: Above and Beyond's story trailer shows intense VR combat

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, the VR-only World War 2 FPS from Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, is still on track for a release before the end of the year—"holiday 2020" according to a new story trailer revealed at Gamescom today.

The trailer shows lots of intense first-person combat in everything from tanks to planes to ships at sea. There are even Nazis on skis to shoot at. Check it out above.

I got to try out an early build of Above and Beyond in VR about a year ago, back when you could go places and meet people and let them put things on your face. It's a full-length VR game, with 50-plus levels in a campaign that takes you all the way through World War 2. I found it pretty engaging at the time, with not just guns but plenty of physics objects to use against your enemies, from throwing knives to frying pans.

Respawn has said there will be multiplayer modes, too, though we still haven't heard the full details. We expect to learn more at Oculus Connect—er, sorry, at Facebook Connect, next month.