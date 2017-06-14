Popular

Metal Gear Survive delayed until early 2018

It needs a bit more polish.

Metal Gear Survive, Konami’s weird, post-Kojima spin-off, won’t be launching this year as planned. Instead, it’s been pushed back to early 2018, the publisher confirmed at E3. 

It’s not a huge delay, only a few months, and the extra time will be spent polishing the game. 

More polish is undoubtedly a good thing, especially since Metal Gear Survive is likely to have an uphill struggle converting fans of the series who are used to Kojima’s direction and are maybe a bit hesitant about a Metal Gear zombie spin-off.  Tim certainly enjoyed it, however.

It’s playable at E3, so if you’re at the event, why not take it for a spin?

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
