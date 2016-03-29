Metal Gear Solid Online will get a new Survival mode next week

Metal Gear Solid Online is getting a new patch next week, and it'll introduce a game mode you might recognise from previous iterations of Metal Gear (assuming you owned a console, back then). Dubbed 'Survival Mode', it doesn't involve chopping down trees, picking berries or anything like that: it's a six player free-for-all with the objective of getting a win-streak of five or more matches.

Unless you own the Cloaked in Silence expansion, you'll only get to play Survival mode ten times a week. For owners of that DLC pack access is unlimited. While those who haven't forked out for that DLC will be able to "try out" the new maps in it, it's clear that Konami wants you to buy the bloody DLC, okay?

The update is expected to hit on April 5. If you fancy having a read of some CQC stat mumbo-jumbo, click through to the official MGS website.