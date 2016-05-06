Popular

Medivh and Chromie are the next heroes of the storm

Blizzard could use the services of the Bronze Dragonflight about now.

Warcraft's Medivh and Chromie are the next heroes of the storm. How do I know this? Because someone at Blizzard forgot to make the announcement 'private' as it uploaded. Naturally Blizzard Watch and hawk-eyed Redditors snapped everything for posterity.

Medivh is an almighty Guardian of Tirisfal—an uber-mage, in unofficial terms. Warcraft 3 fans will know him for his irritating tendency to appear out of nowhere, explain nothing and fly off again. He's a slippery so-and-so in Heroes too. As compiled by /u/camclemons his moves may include:

  • Transform into a raven and fly over terrain.
  • Summon two portals that persist, allowing allies to travel between them.
  • Chain polymorph: polymorph a target with an AoE time bomb. When it expires, enemies inside the AoE are polymorphed.
  • Fire a linear, slow-moving skillshot that puts enemies into stasis.

Chromie is a member of the time-travelling Bronze Dragonflight. The video didn't offer quite so much insight into her skillset.

  • After a short delay, summon a dragon to fire a linear, damage-dealing skillshot.
  • Dragonflight: provides vision.
  • Deal AoE damage, again through the magic of dragon summoning.
  • Slow enemies in an area.

Four skins join the heroes: Widowmaker Nova, Knight Owl Medivh, Fel Queen Chromie and Eagle Eye Tyrande. Once the video reappears I'll update this post so you can see them in action.

