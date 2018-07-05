Medieval board game The Castles of Burgundy is getting a videogame adaptation

Digidiced has announced that it is developing a videogame version of board game The Castles of Burgundy to be released in 2019. In The Castles of Burgundy, players work to build the best medieval princedom by building up the territory they control with new settlements, resources, trade, and—of course—castles. It’s one of the modern classic “point salad” strategy board games, where everything you do gets you points, but some things get you points faster and better.

First released in 2011, Castles of Burgundy was the game that launched the current popularity of designer Stefan Feld, who has since developed a cult following. The Castles of Burgundy has proved enduringly popular, spawning both card and dice game spinoffs.

Little other information is available aside from a short tweet from Digidiced. The project is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenberg , a German funding group which invests in film and new media projects, and appears to have contributed to prior Digidiced projects.