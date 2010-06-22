Medal of Honor beta starts today

Want to try out EA and DICE's gritty Afghan reboot of Medal of Honor? Well you can, but it's going to cost you. The beta for the new game is available for those who have pre-ordered Medal of Honor from selected retailers. The beta contains two maps - Helmand Valley and Kabul, and a full selection of real-world weapons and equipment. For a full list of participating retailers, and a trailer, see below. We'll post more impressions once we've got the game downloaded.

The participating US retailers are: EA Store, Gamestop, Amazon, Impulse, GamersGate, Steam, Gametap, and Direct 2 Drive.

The participating UK retailers are: EA Store and Game.

The participating Australia retailers are: EB Games, Game, and JB Hi-Fi.

The participating Spain retailers are: EA Store, DLgamer, UptoDown, Game, Gamestop, El Corte Inglés, Fnac and Xtralife.

The participating France retailers are: EA Store, FNAC, Micromania, Game, and Amazon.

The participating Germany retailers are: Amazon and Gamestop.

The participating Italy retailers are: Gamestop.

The participating Russia retailers are: DirectCod, TurboDom, Hitv, and Allsoft.

