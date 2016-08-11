Master of Orion will leave Early Access later this month

Just over a year since it was first announced, Wargaming's Master of Orion reboot will launch out of Early Access on August 25. Since it hit Steam in February the studio has issued regular updates to the in-progress title, but the game will finally be feature complete by the end of this month.

You can technically buy the game now and play it while it's still in Early Access, but only if you fork out $49.99 for the Collector's Edition. That features "a detailed digital art book, the three original Master of Orion games, a full orchestral soundtrack by the origial Master of Orion composer, retro pixel ships skins, and an exclusive new race for Collector’s Edition holders". The latter goes by the name of Terran Khanate.

Meanwhile, the standard edition will go on sale from August 25 for $29.99. All purchases will receive Total Annihilation, the 1997 RTS, free of charge.

There's a very brief trailer embedded below to celebrate. To get up to scratch, here's an interview our Evan conducted last year.