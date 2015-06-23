Master of Orion: Wargaming's plan for remaking a classic

22 years is long enough to make Master of Orion one of the ancestors of 4X. But it’s also been dormant for a longer time than many of the early turn-based strategy games. That changed earlier this month when Wargaming, mostly known for World of Tanks and other games in its free-to-play franchise, revealed a Master of Orion remake.

I had a chance to see a hands-off demo of Master of Orion at E3, after which I spoke with project director Chris Keeling about Wargaming’s approach to remaking a PC classic, how they’ll handle faction AI, and the prospect of moddability for MOO.