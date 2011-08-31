Mass Effect 3 screenshots have robo-suits and lightning fist

Here are six new Mass Effect 3 screenshots, warping in from last weekend's PAX showing. They star Shepard in various heroic poses, staring to middle distance across a meeting table, taking aim at giant robots, glaring balefully at the back of Mordin's head, all the while exuding a powerful aura of generic machismo and blank-faced confusion. All is forgiven for the shot of our hero preparing to punch an enemy trooper with a lightning fist. See the new screens below. Click to see them full size.