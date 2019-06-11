Marvel's Avengers finally revealed, coming next year

Marvel's Avengers has a new trailer from E3, and a launch date as well. The game will release on May 15, 2020. Avengers can be played as a singleplayer game or with up to four players in co-op. It will feature Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man, with new heroes added after launch for free. Marvel's Avengers will launch on PC and Google Stadia.

The trailer starts with A-Day, where the Avengers have opened a headquarters in San Francisco. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

While Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics is the primary studio, three others including Eidos-Montreal, Crystal Northwest and Nixxes Software will collaborate on the game. The voice cast includes Nolan North as Tony Stark and Troy Baker as Bruce Banner.

Meagan Marie of Crystal Dynamics said that launch is just the beginning, with the Avengers planning to "deliver a narrative over multiple years with exciting new content delivered at a regular basis."

"Our promise to the community is we won't have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios," Marie said.

In a press release, Crystal Dynamics head Ron Rosenberg added that "every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game." Based on what we've seen and heard, it's likely that Marvel's Avengers will be a live service game in the spirit of Destiny and The Division.