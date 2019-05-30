Marvel's Avengers game will offer four-player co-op and singleplayer, according to this listing

Marvel's Avengers game will feature 'continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay', according to a listing on the E3 Coliseum website for a panel on the game taking place at the convention. Up to four players can team up in the Avengers game, and customise their favourite superheroes to their play styles, according to the listing.

Here's the description of the panel, which is called Marvel's Avengers Showcase, in full:

"Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay. Moderated by Andrea Rene, assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat."

A screengrab of the listing on the Coliseum site.

My guess is this is more information than Square Enix was hoping to reveal about the game right now, assuming it's all correct. Yesterday the game's name was confirmed by a tweet from Square Enix, which also announced that the game will be properly revealed during E3 2019. That will happen during Square Enix's live event, which is happening at 6PM PT on Monday June 10.

Cheers, Evan Filarca.