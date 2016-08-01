Marvel Ultimate Alliance fixes are "on the way" [Updated]

Update: Marvel Games Creative Director Bill Rosemann said in a follow-up tweet that action is being taken to address at least some of the issues plaguing Marvel Ultimate Alliance and MUA2. There's no indication as to a timeline or what specifically will be fixed, but it's a start.

#UltimateAlliance update! MUA1 DLC and PC fixes are on the way! More details to follow from @Activision soon! pic.twitter.com/ZgzzgiOD7WJuly 30, 2016

Original story:

The action-adventure Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and its sequel, MUA2, were recently re-released, which should have been happy news—the originals were pretty good stuff, after all. Alas, as James explains here, the ports turned out to be a “shoddy bargain bin redux” update of the originals that's “laughable” for the $60 bundle ($40 individually) they're being sold for on Steam. Ouch.

There's not much to be done about their underlying foundation—a port of an old game will always be, at its core, an old game—but plentiful bugs and a half-assed effort are an entirely different matter, and on that front it sounds like there's something being done. Bill Rosemann, the creative director at Marvel Games and “your man at Marvel,” took to Twitter to assure people that their complaints are being heard.

"#UltimateAlliance fans, we hear you & are sharing your concerns w/ our friends @Activision!" he tweeted. "Please stay tuned!"