Man dies in VR accident, reports Russian news agency

Getty Images

A 44-year-old Moscow resident died after falling through a glass table while wearing a virtual reality headset, reports Russian news agency TASS.

"According to preliminary information, while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table, suffered wounds and died on the spot from a loss of blood," said Yulia Ivanova, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Department, according to TASS. The report does not include details about the type of VR headset the man was using, or what he was using it for.

This is the first report of a VR-related death we've heard. The article came to our attention after it was spotted by Reddit user daio earlier today. TASS is a state-owned news agency, and the largest in Russia.