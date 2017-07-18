Maingear's second Razer themed PC is compact and liquid cooled

Co-branding a product can sometimes feel tacky, though if you have the dough to splurge on a custom liquid cooled R2 Razer Edition system from Maingear, you'll have a sweet looking setup.
The R2 is the small form factor follow-up act to the original R1 released last year. Maingear says it represents a radical redesign that is more than 50 percent smaller than last year's version, though there is still enough room inside to piece together a high end system.
"Like our own Razer Blades, Maingear takes a similar no-compromises approach to building PCs," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "Gamers who demand the very best performance in compact form factors will appreciate the craftsmanship and performance offered in Maingear's R2 | Razer Edition."
Pricing starts at $1,099 for a Ryzen setup and $1,199 if going with Intel and its Z270 platform. Neither of those feature the fancy hard line liquid cooling that you see in the pictures above—that's a $699 amenity over the stock coolers featured on each baseline setup, plus another $49 for green colored (or clear) coolant.
If you really want to go all out, you'll have to step up to a Super Stock configuration starting at $4,299 for Ryzen and $4,399 for an Intel processor. These setups go all out with liquid cooling and come standard with Laing Vario pumps, a Bitspower reservoir, a 360mm Copper Core radiator, EK CPU block, Crystal hardline tubing with chrome fittings, and coolant (green or clear).
Even then, you may feel compelled to upgrade. The $4,299 Ryzen setup, for example, comes with a Ryzen 5 1400 processor, 8GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-2600 memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, 1TB hard drive, and 850W power supply. The GPU is solid, but for a system that runs north of four grand, we'd like to see a faster CPU and an SSD inside, both of which you can upgrade (the R2 supports up to three storage drives).
Anyway, go if you want to order one, or just want to window shop.