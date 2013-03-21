Magic 2014: Duels of the Planeswalkers announced, features lady with fire for hair

Wizards of the Coast have announced the latest edition of their Magic: Duels of the Planeswalkers collectible card-battling series. Named, inevitably, Magic 2014, the game boasts of "10 brand new decks, 15 new encounters, 10 new puzzle challenges", in addition to a new game mode and the chance to digitally interact with Magic's new line of cards before they're immortalised in cardboard later in the year. By the looks of it, this doesn't appear to as major an upgrade as the one between Magic 2012 and 13 , unless that new mode is particularly revolutionary.

The teaser trailer, below, tells you absolutely nothing, focusing instead on Planeswalker Chandra Nalaar, who has the power to set fire to her own hair. To be fair, that's the easy part - the hard part is turning your bonce back to normal, without suffering horrific burns in the process.