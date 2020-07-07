Mafia: Definitive Edition has been delayed

Mafia: Definitive Edition, which was expected to be out on August 28, has been delayed. Hangar 13 and 2K Games announced today that getting things finished is taking longer than expected because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience."

"From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic," they wrote on Twitter. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all our fans worldwide."

(Image credit: 2K Games)

The game is now slated to come out on September 25. To help keep you warm until then, Hangar 13 dropped a brief clip of gameplay on Twitter, and will serve up an "extended look" at gameplay on July 22. Details on exactly when and where that will happen weren't provided, but we'll let you know when we find out. In the meantime, you can follow along with updates directly at mafiagame.com.