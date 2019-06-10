Lovely Planet 2 is an abstract FPS arriving next week

Quicktequila and TinyBuild have announced Lovely Planet 2: April Skies, a sequel to 2014's bouncy FPS. Once again you'll need to hop around a pleasant, pastel world, shooting angry little creatures and dodging bullets. The release date is soon, too, and you'll be able to brush up on your murderous skills next week.

You'll have to shoot and leap across more than 100 levels and five worlds, while a new game mode will let you return to them to take on greater challenges. Expect a some hidden levels, too, along with other secrets dotted around the floating islands.

Honestly, I feel a little bit guilty at the thought of slaughtering my way through such a friendly looking place. Even the buildings have faces. I don't want a house to judge me for shooting some wee monsters.

Lovely Planet 2: April Skies is due out on June 18.