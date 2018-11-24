Lose your soul but save $10 on a custom fidget spinner keycap

Remember fidget spinners? Yeah, those silly toys that stormed the globe over 100 years ago in early 2017?

Now you can remember them the right way, by ignoring your email and flicking your escape key into oblivion. Over on Massdrop you can save $10 on a fidget spinner keycap for your custom keyboard as part of Black Friday. Black like the void, like all that time spend dinking around with a tiny wheel on the input device of your state-of-the-art gaming PC. True jokes aside, they're lovely pieces of work, and you can choose from a broad selection of color combinations. I'm a fan of Godspeed because it's pale and sickly blue like I am right now.

Now we just need a pogs keycap for the crowd a little bit closer to death than these sprightly spinner kids.