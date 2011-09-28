Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard out now

The Hobbits are going to Isengard. The latest expansion for free-to-play Tolkien MMO Lord of the Rings Online is out now. Rise of Isengard adds three new lands, boosts the level cap to 75 and adds a new top tier, 24-player raid in which heroes must face down one of the last great dragons of Middle Earth.

The expansion can be bought from the Lord of the Rings Online site . The Legendary edition costs $49.99, and comes with a selection of Rohirrim mounts and armour sets, a selection of quest packs, including Trollshaws, Eregion, Lothlórien and Moria. You'll also get a thousand points to spend in the store. The $39.99 Heroic edition will just come with the mounts and a grand of points, and the base edition, at $29.99, comes with a single mount, and of course, Rise of Isengard. Raw and uncensored.

You can jump in and play Lord of the Rings Online for free right now. To get started, create an account on the Lord of the Rings Online site and download the client. It's rather good. Check out our Lord of the Rings Online review to find out why.