Logitech's lightweight G302 Daedalus Prime mouse drops to $21

If you need a new gaming mouse and don't want to spend a lot of coin, Logitech's G302 Daedalus Prime is selling online for just $21. That is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The G302 Daedalus Prime is generally a will liked mouse. It didn't quite make the cut among our picks for the best gaming mice, though that's mostly because it was priced the same as the G303 Daedalus Apex, which sports a better sensor.

At $21, the G302 Daedalus Prime is a more compelling option. It's small and lightweight with great click action. And while the sensor isn't the best that's out there, it's still pretty good.

Built for MOBA gaming, the G302 Daedalus Prime sports six programmable buttons and has on-the-fly dpi switching that can be adjusted from 240-4,000 dpi. It also features a metal spring button tensioning system, which is part of what makes the click action so nice.

You can grab the G302 Daedalus Prime for $21 at Amazon or Jet.com.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.