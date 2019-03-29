Logitech's G610 keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches is $60 for today only

The Logitech G610 is a bit old at this point, as it came out in early 2016, but it's still a great all-around contender for the best mechanical keyboard crown. For the rest of today (or until stock runs out), you can get it for just $59.99 on Amazon—a $30 discount from the usual price, and $60 off the original cost.

The G610 is equipped with Cherry MX Red switches, per-key lighting, dedicated media controls, and macro support. There isn't any fancy RGB lighting, but it's a solid mechanical keyboard for the price. It's currently sitting at an average review score of 4/5 stars on Amazon, out of 257 customer reviews.

If you need more options, we've got our guide to the best gaming keyboards available right now.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.