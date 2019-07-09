Logitech may have finally built a gaming headset with a proper mic

(Image credit: Logitech)

Right around a year ago Logitech bought Blue, maker of the Yeti line, which are some of the best microphones for streaming, gaming, and podcasting. Logitech is finally leveraging that acquisition with a new gaming headset that promise cleaner and clearer audio.

It's one of two new headsets, those being the Pro X Gaming and Pro Gaming, both from the Logitech G brand. What sets the Pro X Gaming model apart is a feature called Blue Voice (or Blue VO!CE).

"Blue Voice microphone technology gives you a choice of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression and de-essing, and ensure that your voice sounds richer, cleaner, and more professional," Logitech explains.

Logitech's pitch is that users can expect "consistent, studio-quality" vocals in games. The catch, if you want to call it that, is you have to tinker with Logitech's G Hub utility. You can read more about it in Logitech's blog post.

The idea of a proper mic on a gaming headset holds a lot of appeal. How the performance compares to a standalone mic, we can't say. However, our friends at Toms Hardware spent some time with the Pro X Gaming and found that while setup can be a "bit intimidating for newebie streamers," the broadcast presets did actually make a positive difference in chat quality.

Mic performance aside, the Pro X Gaming is made from steel and aluminum, with memory foam padding on the earcups. Sound is pumped out of 50mm drivers, and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound is part of the package.

The Pro X Gaming is available to preorder for $129.99. For those who don't care about the Blue Voice implementation, the Pro Gaming ditches the feature for a cheaper $99.99 price tag and is also up for preorder. Both come with a small USB external soundcard.