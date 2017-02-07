Logitech Brio is world’s first 4K HDR webcam

There hasn't been a large outcry among streamers for a 4K webcam, but Logitech went and built one anyway. In doing so, Logitech's new Brio is the first 4K webcam in the world and the company's new flagship model in the discrete webcam category. Or as Logitech describes it, the Brio is its "most sophisticated webcam yet."

4K (4096x2160) recording is supported at 30 frames per second. The Brio can also record at 1080p at 30 fps or 60 fps, and at 720p at 30 fps, 60 fps, or 90 fps.

In addition to 4K, the Brio supports HDR and has a 5X zoom. Logitech also upgraded its LightRight technology, which is basically a fancy name given to a set of hardware and software techniques that prioritizes lighting on the subject.

"Support for Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR delivers great camera performance in all lighting conditions—from low light to bright sunlight, as well as challenging high-contrast or backlit conditions," Logitech claims.

The Brio has a 90-degree field of view, though users can also choose a 65-degree or 90-degree FOV. Having that ability can help ensure that the webcam focuses only on what you want your audience to see.

Some other features include dual omni-directional microphones with noise-cancellation, background replacement, an external privacy shutter, and support for Windows Hellow and other other infrared-based facial recognition applications.

Logitech's best webcam to date comes at a cost—$199 (€239). If you top-of-the-line and are willing to pay a premium for it, you can buy the Brio now. Before doing that, be sure to check out our picks for the best webcam.