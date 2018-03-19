Logan Paul is taking up Fortnite streaming on Twitch

Tyler Blevins, better known to the videogaming world as Ninja, very recently stated that Fortnite is "the hottest game right now"—hot enough that he brings in a half-million dollars per month streaming it. That's a mind-boggling sum of money, and also no doubt a big part of why mega-popular YouTube streamer Logan Paul recently announced his plan to start streaming Fortnite on Twitch .

oh damn Logang we hit 100,000 @Twitch followers in a few hours aight respekmy first stream is going to be so lit 😜🔝🔥 pic.twitter.com/p0tdhOBfbRMarch 19, 2018

To Paul's credit, he makes no bones about the fact that he's aiming to cash in on Ninja's action. "I see Drake playing Fortnite on Twitch with this dude Ninja—he's a ninja, he's very good at Fortnite," Paul says in the video below, starting at around 2:10. "What the <squeaky toy noise>? I want to play Fortnite with Drake."

As it turns out, Paul doesn't have a PC to actually play Fortnite on, so he and some friends set off for the store to buy the requisite parts. Along the way, he expresses concern about becoming addicted to the game—earlier in the video he says he had a problem with World of Warcraft when he was in grade seven.

"This could <squeaky toy noise> destroy me!" he exclaims. "Or... I could gain millions and millions of dollars."

After yutzing around in a big box store for awhile, Paul drops $6000 on various PC components that a friend has offered to put together. "I really hope this pays off," he says on the way out the door. "I really hope this pays off."

Paul is a hugely successful streamer on YouTube, where he has nearly 17 million subscribers, but he's recently run into trouble on the platform, first for posting a video of a suicide victim in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, and then in February for a broader "pattern of behavior" that included tasering a dead rat.