Life is Feudal: MMO open beta will start next month

Life is Feudal: MMO, the online medieval survival game, is charging out of closed beta next month, letting down the drawbridge for all comers on November 17. It's also launching on Early Access at the same time, having previously only been available via the game's website.

In case you've missed it, the MMO is essentially an expanded version of Life is Feudal: Your Own, a 64-player realism-focused sandbox game that Leif thought was too much like hard work. Let's hope the MMO's larger, persistent world, support for more players and Guild vs Guild warfare system will liven it up a bit.

Any owners of Life is Feudal: Your Own will get a free 'character ticket' for the MMO, developer Bitbox said in the post announcing the beta date, which will basically allow you to move from the free-to-play starter island to the game's mainland.

For more of an idea of what the game will look like, here's a nine-minute whistle-stop tour of its first five hours that was released back in April: