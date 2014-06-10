Level edit your own massacres in Hotline Miami 2

The brains which designed the original levels in twitchcore top-down murder-'em-up Hotline Miami must have been fetid, broken, wrong places. And now they can be your brains too. At E3 Dennaton Games has released a new trailer for the second, (and supposedly final, game in the series, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, which shows how you can create and share your own levels. This is that…

The game's out later this year. I fully expect it to be completely horrific, and to only get worse once the community starts making stuff for it. Both are intended as compliments. We'll try to get a hands-on from the show floor over the next couple of days. Assuming we aren't beaten to death in the toilets. Because games journalism is no joke.