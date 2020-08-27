Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming in spring 2021

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a colorful, bricky sci-fi epic that will cover all nine Star Wars saga films, was announced in 2019 and expected to be out this year. Today at Gamescom, we got our first look at gameplay, and a release target for early next year.

It's all very Star Wars, with lightsabers and starfighters and sweeping cinematic score. The Skywalker Saga seems like it'll be hitting all the highlights from the movies, at least when it comes to action scenes. We spied podracing, Anakin's showdown with Obi-wan, the Death Star trench run, Rey and Kylo's duels, and C-3PO riding a bantha (who could forget that classic setpiece?).

As you'd expect from a Lego game there's a distinctly goofy edge to it all. Star Wars is a grand space opera adventure, but laughs along the way are what will really make it fun.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to come out in spring 2021.