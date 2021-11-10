Leaked GTA Trilogy footage gives first substantial look at updated gameplay

A bunch of gameplay from the upcoming GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has leaked online, including over an hour of footage across Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3.

Despite the fact that the remasters are due to land this week, Rockstar's been awfully shy with sharing gameplay footage. We've gleaned bits and bobs from the trailer, but nothing more than a few short comparison clips and cutscenes. The leaked footage is the first look we've had at actual gameplay for the trilogy, with one user uploading a decent chunk from both Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3 (thanks, VGC). A Reddit user also gave a very short glimpse at San Andreas, including the upgraded weapon wheel.

"Aiming has a sensitivity slider now which improves shooting so much. Driving feels just a bit better and everything else is just the same but a bit more polished," the user responded to someone asking about the quality of the game. "It's literally San Andreas with a new coat of paint, that's the best way to describe it."

I'm still not quite sold on the remaster's strange, plastic toy-looking aesthetic, though most of our team seem to be digging it. The classic rose-tinted glasses mean I'll probably still be buying it though, and it's nice to finally see these games in action even if it is right before their November 11 release. Rockstar has said the trilogy will feature "across-the-board upgrades" including enhanced visuals, updated controls, increased draw distance (thank goodness), achievements and more.