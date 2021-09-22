Leaked Cinebench screenshots show Intel's upcoming Core i9-12900K taking it to AMD's flagship CPU

A series of images provided by Twitter user @hw_reveal (via videocardz ) allegedly shows Intel's Core i9-12900K processor breaking the 30k score barrier on Cinebench R23. We know that some qualification samples of the Alder Lake CPU have shown up and are being sold in China for over $1,000, not to mention partners are bound to be testing by now, so there is a chance that there may be some validity to these leaked images.

What's impressive about the 30,549 CPU multi-core score is that it appears the i9-12900K hasn't been tweaked, modified, or overclocked—as far as we know, anyway. It just passes the AMD Threadripper 2990WX's 30,054 Cinebench score and blows past a non-overclocked AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which usually scores in the 28k ballpark. This is kind of a big deal considering the 5950X retails for $799: If last week's retail leaks prove correct, Intel's new flagship CPU will be selling for a lot less than that .

You can attribute the performance to Intel's hybrid bit.LITTLE design that combines Intel's high-performance CPU cores with its lower-spec silicon. Hence the 8+8 count because of eight big cores and eight smaller, more efficient ones.