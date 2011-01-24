League of Legends to get Co-op vs AI challenges

League of Legends will soon be implementing a new co-op mode where teams will be able to battle against AI opponents. More information below.

The new co-op system will allow teams to face off against AI controlled enemies, which can be set to Beginner or Intermediate skill level. Players will be able to join a matchmaking queue which will create teams and drop them into challenges. Here on the 'Field of Justice' players will be able to fight the likes of Renekton, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath and numerous others.

The difference between these AI's and the one's currently available in custom games is that players will receive greater IP and XP rewards for Co-op play.

There's currently no official date for this new feature, but developers Riot Games promises it will be ready very soon.