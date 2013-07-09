League of Legends and Black Ops 2 pros star in Gfinity London 2013 tournament

UK e-sports is about to get its largest tournament prize pool to date. Gfinity London 2013 will split £110,000 between League of Legends and Call of Duty: Black Ops II , with both competitions boasting top professional teams from across Europe and North America. The invitational is being held in an undisclosed location, with fans able to take part through a live Twitch.TV stream starting this Saturday, July 13th.

League of Legends will feature eight teams, including Team Dignitas UK, Animate eSports and Curse Academy, while Black Ops 2 will boast ten teams, from All Authority and Complexity, to EnVyUS. Both tournaments will feature a round robin group stage, before an elimination knockout stage, leading to the grand final.

The whole thing is being streamed for free from the Gfinity Twitch channel . Subscriptions are also available, securing access to full 1080p broadcasts. You can find more information at the Gfinity website .