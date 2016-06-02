LawBreakers closed alpha testing will begin later this month

Closed alpha testing for , the verticality-lovin', f-bomb-droppin' team-based FPS being developed by Cliff Bleszinski's Boss Key Studios, will get underway later this month. The studio said today that Bleszinski will reveal the specific dates and times during—oh my!—the PC Gaming Show at E3.
Once begun, closed alpha testing will continue intermittently over the course of the summer, with availability “limited, but scaled, as part of the ongoing plan to stress test the server in addition to testing gameplay and content.” Prior to E3, Boss Key will show off a pre-alpha build of the game during its first , on June 6 and June 8. (Times have not yet been announced.)
Registrations for the LawBreakers alpha test can be made at —which, by the way, really isn't safe for the workplace, unless your coworkers are cool with Ice-T doing his thing in a loud voice. The PC Gaming Show at E3 (which I have no doubt will be safe for work) kicks off at 11:30 am PDT on June 13. Hit up to find out more, and don't miss our LawBreakers hands-on .