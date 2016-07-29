Latest World of Warcraft: Legion animated short visits Khadgar and Medivh

Scheduled to arrive on August 30, World of Warcraft’s new chapter Legion is just around the corner. In preparation, Blizzard released a pretty substantial 'pre-expansion' patch earlier this month—making “significant changes to classes and their specs”, among other things—and also launched a series of coinciding animated shorts, the first of which debuted at Comic Con last weekend.

Named Harbingers, the series' latest episode is out now and visits Khadgar as he plans to take down the Legion. Things get complicated, though, when Medivh shows up. Let's take a look:

The Harbingers series is designed to prime players ahead of WoW’s latest chapter—the sixth expansion which follows the events of Warlords of Draenor. Episode one was centred around Gul’dan, a key-player in the in-coming Legion, and a few more shorts are expected to run between now and the add-on's release to get players up to speed.

World of Warcraft: Legion is due to launch August 30—is your system up to scratch?