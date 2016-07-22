Popular

World of Warcraft: Legion animated short tells the story of Gul'dan

The first in the Harbinger series of shorts is here.

Blizzard has released the first in a series of animated shorts centred around the origin tale of Gul’dan, who will feature heavily in the forthcoming World of Warcraft: Legion expansion. The feature was unveiled at Comic-Con in San Diego yesterday, and is accompanied by a comic and audio drama called Anduin: Son of the Wolf and The Tomb of Sargera respectively.

As Legion draws closer, World of Warcraft has received a significant patch to prepare for it, including adjustments to classes among other things. Legion launches on August 30, but we'll be seeing a handful more of the Harbinger animated shorts before then. You can read about our impressions of the new Demon hunter class over here.

