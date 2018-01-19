Last chance for aspiring Overwatch stars to sign up for the OMEN by HP Bootcamp, and the chance to win a PC

The PC Gamer Weekender 2018 kicks off next month in London, bringing with it the first ever OMEN by HP Bootcamp. Signups for the camp's Overwatch Competition close today at 18.59, so don't miss your chance to get involved. Qualifiers start at 19.00. Sign up here.

Proud sponsors of the Overwatch League, OMEN by HP hosts the bootcamp in partnership with the ESL, with a focus on Blizzard's fast-firing hero shooter. Within, expect a range of bespoke Overwatch-driven sessions and masterclasses presented by the best in the business—including veteran Overwatcher Mark "Valkia" Purdy, and members of the UK's Overwatch World Cup Team, Realzx and Kruise.

Furthermore, aspiring pro players can prove their worth in a once-in-a-lifetime training opportunity. Established community figures and seasoned professionals will offer coaching, before joining two up-and-coming teams of three, and facing-off to prove who the best up-and-coming talent really is.

Think you've got what it takes? In order to qualify, prospective players must sign up with two friends here and compete in the qualifiers set to run this weekend, January 20—21. The six winners there will each receive an end-of- Bootcamp performance report delivered by the professionals on each players’ team, one day of training and play at the PC Gamer Weekender, and an OMEN by HP Desktop complete with a full accessories set (including keyboard, headset, mouse and mouse mat).

Full details, including terms and conditions, can be found here.

Tickets and further information on the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 itself can be found in this direction.