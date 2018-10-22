Last chance to help PC games triumph at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

Voting is coming to a close for this year's Golden Joystick Awards. On Thursday at 5PM BST, that's it—it's all over. In the meantime, you can help us skew the voting in PC gaming's favour by weighing in with your votes. Most categories contain a few PC games, but the most pertinent is, of course, the Best PC Games category. In there, you'll find the following games nominated:

- Battletech

- Frostpunk

- Into The Breach

- Kingdom Come: Deliverance

- Opus Magnum

- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

- Subnautica

- Surviving Mars

- Two Point Hospital

- Warhammer: Vermintide 2



Elsewhere, you'll find the likes of Destiny 2, Final Fantasy 14, Hearthstone, Overwatch and more in the 'Still Playing' category, and you'll see indie favourites throughout the other awards. You can also help select the 'Most Wanted' PC game in the works, including PC titles like Anthem, Battlefield 5, Cyberpunk 2077, Remedy's Control, Ooblets and Sekiro among many console games we don't discuss over here.

Here's that voting link again.