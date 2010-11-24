Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light gets online co-op

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light turned out to be really rather good, but it was missing a crucial feature on release: you could only play the excellent co-op mode locally. Thanks to the latest Steam patch, that is no longer the case. Players can now combine forces over the internet to stop the dark god Xolotl, so if you were waiting for this patch to pick up the game, now's the time. It's available to buy on Steam , to find out why it's so good, check out our review .