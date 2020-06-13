Lake is a chill free-roaming driving sim about being a postal worker in 1980s Oregon

Set in Providence Oaks, Oregon in 1986, Lake is an incredibly pretty, chill-looking game where you deliver mail and get to know the town's quirky locals.

You play as Meredith Weiss, who's taking a break from her high-flying career in the city to return to her small hometown as a postal worker. It's an incredibly cool, unique premise, and I'm already in love with the game's peaceful atmosphere and cosy visuals.

In the trailer we see Meredith driving her mail truck through the scenic forests of Oregon, stopping off at beautifully detailed locations to drop letters and packages off. She visits a cabin in the woods, rows of quaint houses, a harbour with gorgeous mountain views, a diner, and other evocative places.

(Image credit: Gamious)

The game is a fusion of free-roaming driving sim and a story-driven point-and-click adventure, which sounds like a perfect mix. I also love how Lake sells itself as a "break from today's ever-connected, never-alone society", which is a benefit of its pre-digital 1980s setting.

You'll also be able to correct any 'mistakes' you make as you make your way through the interactive narrative; an effort on the developer's part to make the game as relaxing as possible. The dev also says that every player will have their own unique playthrough, "thanks to intricately branching narratives."

Lake is like Alan Wake minus all the scary bits, and I can't wait to play it when it's released later this year.