Klei's next game will be revealed at the PC Gaming Show next week

Last year during the PC Gaming Show E3 broadcast, Klei Entertainment revealed Oxygen Not Included, the studio's highly-scientific take on the colony sim genre. With Oxygen Not Included hitting Early Access last month, it's already time to show off something new. This year the talented Canadian developer will reveal another completely new project live on the PC Gaming Show stage at E3.

Watch the PC Gaming Show Monday, June 12 at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern, 6 PM BST) on twitch.tv/pcgamer, Steam, or Facebook to see it first.