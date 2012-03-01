Kingdoms of Amalur DLC to add new continent more quests and personal keep

If you've already chopped and smashed your way through Amalur's lengthy campaign and have an urge to hit yet more monsters with those massive hammers, The Legend of Dead Kel DLC will add a new continent that will expand Amalur's landmass by 15%, a portion of which will belong to you. The DLC includes a large, personal estate called Gravehal Keep, a large fort that will also house a team of personal retainers with their own "back stories, side quests, perks and quirks."

The keep will serve as a good place to rest as you explore the new lands of Gallows End. There will be new monsters to kill and 18 new weapons with which to make them dead. The DLC will include eight armour sets and shields, too. It's out in just a few weeks, on March 20.